GACO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 11, 2017 (TASI) Date: 14 Dec 2016 Qassim Agriculture Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 11, 2017 to discuss reducing capital by 40% from SAR 500 Mill to SAR 300 Mill through cancelling 1 share for each 2.5 shares totalling 20 Mill shares. Capital reducction aims at writting off Accumulated Losses as of September 30, 2016. Clause (6) and (7) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.