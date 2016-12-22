P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ABDULLATIF holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 9, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 08 Dec 2016
Alabdullatif Industrial Investment Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 9, 2017 to discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
Alabdullatif Industrial Investment Co. ABDULLATIF    22 Dec 2016      14.70     0.05
More News of ABDULLATIF
ABDULLATIF holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 9, 2017 (TASI) - 08 Dec 2016
ABDULLATIF's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ABDULLATIF (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
ABDULLATIF announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 13 Apr 2016
ABDULLATIF holds a General meeting on April 12, 2016 (TASI) - 06 Mar 2016
ABDULLATIF distributes dividends for forth quarter of 2015 (TASI) - 28 Feb 2016
ABDULLATIF appoints a Chairman and Deputy (TASI) - 28 Jan 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ABDULLATIF (TASI) - 25 Jan 2016
ABDULLATIF's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 05 Jan 2016
ABDULLATIF commences dividend distribution effective December 10, 2015 (TASI) - 06 Dec 2015
» More News
