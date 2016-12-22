SIPCHEM announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 08 Dec 2016 Saudi International Petrochemical Co announced results of General meeting held on December 7, 2016. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing December 10, 2016:

Eng. Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Zamil

Eng. Ahmad Abdul Aziz Al Ouhli

Eng. Riyadh Salem Ali Ahmad

Dr. Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Zamil

Dr. Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Jaafari

Dr. Sami Muhammad Hussein Zidan

Eng. Fahed Soliman Al Rajhi

Mr. Ibrahim Hamoud Al Mazeed

Mr. Zeyad Abdul Rahman Al Turkey

Mr. Ayedh Muhammad Al Qurani

Mr. Bandar Ali Massoudi