P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SIPCHEM announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 08 Dec 2016
Saudi International Petrochemical Co announced results of General meeting held on December 7, 2016. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing December 10, 2016:
Eng. Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Zamil
Eng. Ahmad Abdul Aziz Al Ouhli
Eng. Riyadh Salem Ali Ahmad 
Dr. Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Zamil
Dr. Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Jaafari
Dr. Sami Muhammad Hussein Zidan
Eng. Fahed Soliman Al Rajhi
Mr. Ibrahim Hamoud Al Mazeed
Mr. Zeyad Abdul Rahman Al Turkey
Mr. Ayedh Muhammad Al Qurani
Mr. Bandar Ali Massoudi
More » Saudi International Petrochemical Co SIPCHEM    22 Dec 2016      17.19     0.82
Advertisement
More News of SIPCHEM
SIPCHEM announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 08 Dec 2016
SIPCHEM opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 03 Oct 2016
SIPCHEM's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
SIPCHEM's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
SIPCHEM's EGM resolutions (TASI) - 28 Mar 2016
SIPCHEM holds its EGM on March 27, 2016 (TASI) - 01 Mar 2016
SIPCHEM acquires Ikarus's shares in Acetyl Complex (TASI) - 08 Feb 2016
SIPCHEM's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 24 Jan 2016
SIPCHEM announces a scheduled halt of the Methanol Plant (TASI) - 29 Oct 2015
SIPCHEM distributes the dividends of 1st half 2015 (TASI) - 29 Jun 2015
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2016 Orient Consulting Center