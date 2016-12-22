P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MESC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 08 Dec 2016
Middle East Specialized Cables Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 7, 2016. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » Middle East Specialized Cables Co MESC    22 Dec 2016      7.97     0.23
Advertisement
More News of MESC
MESC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 08 Dec 2016
MESC holds its EGM on October 5, 2016 (TASI) - 15 Aug 2016
MESC announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI) - 25 Oct 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for MESC (TASI) - 30 Apr 2014
MESC appoints a new CEO (TASI) - 25 Dec 2013
Resignation of MESC's CEO (TASI) - 08 Oct 2013
MESC Completes first phase of subscription and starts the 2nd (TASI) - 15 Sep 2013
MESC sells a land plot at SAR 38.4 Mill (TASI) - 02 Sep 2013
MESC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 28 Aug 2013
MESC calls for its EGM on August 27, 2013 (TASI) - 22 Aug 2013
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2016 Orient Consulting Center