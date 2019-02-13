UDCD announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM) Date: 07 Feb 2019 United Development Co announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 501 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.41 against a Net Profit of QAR 538 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.52 for same period previous year.