UDCD announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 07 Feb 2019
United Development Co announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 501 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.41 against a Net Profit of QAR 538 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.52 for same period previous year.
More » United Development Co UDCD    13 Feb 2019      15.70     -0.30
More News of UDCD
UDCD opens nomination for Board of Directors (DSM) - 21 Jan 2019
UDCD holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2019 (DSM) - 21 Jan 2019
UDCD announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) - 17 Oct 2018
UDCD announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 14 Mar 2017
UDCD holds a General meeting on March 13, 2017 (DSM) - 16 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for UDCD (DSM) - 18 Jul 2016
UDCD announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 18 May 2016
UDCD's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 09 Mar 2016
UDCD's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 15 Feb 2016
» More News
