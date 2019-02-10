P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
GWCS announces results of General meeting (DSM)
Date: 05 Feb 2019
Gulf Warehousing Co announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on February 4, 2019. Shareholders approved the distribution of QAR 109 cash dividends per share representing 19%.
More » Gulf Warehousing Co GWCS    10 Feb 2019      41.50     -0.50
Advertisement
More News of GWCS
GWCS announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 05 Feb 2019
GWCS announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM) - 16 Jan 2019
GWCS postpones Board meeting to October 22, 2018 (DSM) - 08 Oct 2018
GWCS holds a Board meeting on October 21, 2018 (DSM) - 01 Oct 2018
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for GWCS (DSM) - 23 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for GWCS (DSM) - 21 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for GWCS (DSM) - 20 Apr 2016
GWCS announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 15 Feb 2016
GWCS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 14, 2016 (DSM) - 31 Jan 2016
GWCS's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 20 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center