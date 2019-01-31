MCGS announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM) Date: 31 Jan 2019 Medicare Group announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 84.51 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3 against a Net Profit of QAR 80 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 2.84 for same period previous year.