MCGS announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 31 Jan 2019
Medicare Group announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 84.51 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3 against a Net Profit of QAR 80 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 2.84 for same period previous year.
Medicare Group MCGS    31 Jan 2019      65.72     -0.08
