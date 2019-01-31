P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QIGD announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 31 Jan 2019
Qatari Investors Group announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 205.87 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.66 against a Net Profit of QAR 253.05 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 2.04 for same period previous year.
