GISS holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2019 (DSM)
Date: 29 Jan 2019
Gulf International Services holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2019 to discuss financial results of period ended December 31, 2018.
More » Gulf International Services GISS    30 Jan 2019      16.74     0.15
More News of GISS
GISS holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2019 (DSM) - 29 Jan 2019
GISS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) - 28 Oct 2018
GISS holds a Board meeting on October 28, 2018 (DSM) - 11 Oct 2018
GISS announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 27 Feb 2017
GISS announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 03 Mar 2016
GISS holds its AGM on March 2, 2016 (DSM) - 11 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for GISS (DSM) - 03 Feb 2016
GISS holds its BOD meeting on Feb 2, 2016 (DSM) - 18 Jan 2016
Results for the 3rd quarter of 2015 for GISS (DSM) - 26 Oct 2015
GISS holds its BOD meeting on October 25, 2015 (DSM) - 15 Oct 2015
