MPHC holds a Board meeting on February 14, 2019 (DSM)
Date: 29 Jan 2019
Mesaieed holds a Board meeting on February 14, 2019 to discuss financial results of period ended December 31, 2018.
More » Mesaieed MPHC    30 Jan 2019      15.78     -0.09
More News of MPHC
MPHC holds a Board meeting on February 14, 2019 (DSM) - 29 Jan 2019
MPHC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) - 30 Oct 2018
MPHC holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (DSM) - 11 Oct 2018
MPHC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM) - 06 Aug 2018
MPHC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 6, 2018 (DSM) - 18 Feb 2018
MPHC announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 10 Mar 2016
MPHC holds a General meeting on March 9, 2016 (DFM) - 11 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MPHC (DSM) - 08 Feb 2016
Results for the 3rd quarter of 2015 for MPHC (DSM) - 28 Oct 2015
MPHC holds its BOD meeting on October 27, 2015 (DSM) - 15 Oct 2015
» More News
