DHBK announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 28 Jan 2019
Doha Bank announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 830.2 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.97 against a Net Profit of QAR 1.11 Billion and Earnings per share QAR 3.02 for same period previous year. Board Members recommended the General meeting to distribute QAR 1 cash dividends per share.
More » Doha Bank DHBK    30 Jan 2019      21.12     -0.01
