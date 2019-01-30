DHBK announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM) Date: 28 Jan 2019 Doha Bank announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 830.2 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.97 against a Net Profit of QAR 1.11 Billion and Earnings per share QAR 3.02 for same period previous year. Board Members recommended the General meeting to distribute QAR 1 cash dividends per share.