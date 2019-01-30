P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
QIIK announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 28 Jan 2019
Qatar International Islamic Bank announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 882.1 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 5.46 against a Net Profit of QAR 832.2 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 5.35 for same period previous year. Board Members recommended the distribution of QAR 4 cash dividends per share representing 40% of Issued Capital.
More » Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIK    30 Jan 2019      68.68     -0.32
Advertisement
More News of QIIK
QIIK announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM) - 28 Jan 2019
QIIK holds a Board meeting on January 22, 2019 (DSM) - 07 Jan 2019
QIIK holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (DFM) - 24 Oct 2018
QIIK holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 29, 2016 (DSM) - 15 Nov 2016
QIIK's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 19 Jul 2016
QIIK's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM) - 20 Apr 2016
QIIK's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 19 Apr 2016
QIIK's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 30 Mar 2016
QIIK holds its AGM on March 14, 2016 (DSM) - 28 Feb 2016
QIIK holds its EGM on Feb 16, 2016 (DSM) - 31 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center