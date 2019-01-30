QIIK announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM) Date: 28 Jan 2019 Qatar International Islamic Bank announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 882.1 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 5.46 against a Net Profit of QAR 832.2 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 5.35 for same period previous year. Board Members recommended the distribution of QAR 4 cash dividends per share representing 40% of Issued Capital.