WDAM announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM) Date: 28 Jan 2019 Widam Food Company announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 108.39 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 6.02 against a Net Profit of QAR 108.08 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 6. Board Members approved the distribution of QAR 3 cash dividends per share representing 30% of share nominal value.