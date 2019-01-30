P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

WDAM announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 28 Jan 2019
Widam Food Company announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 108.39 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 6.02 against a Net Profit of QAR 108.08 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 6. Board Members approved the distribution of QAR 3 cash dividends per share representing 30% of share nominal value.
More » Widam Food Company WDAM    30 Jan 2019      68.00     0.00
