NLCS announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM) Date: 27 Jan 2019 National Leasing Holding announced financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 7.14 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.14 against a Net Profit of QAR 10.45 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.21 for same period previous year. Board Members approved the distribution of 5% cash dividends amounting to QAR 0.50 per share.