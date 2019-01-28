P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Qatar

NLCS announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 27 Jan 2019
National Leasing Holding announced financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 7.14 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.14 against a Net Profit of QAR 10.45 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.21 for same period previous year. Board Members approved the distribution of 5% cash dividends amounting to QAR 0.50 per share.
More » National Leasing Holding NLCS    28 Jan 2019      9.14     -0.06
