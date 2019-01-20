P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KCBK announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 20 Jan 2019
Al Khalij Commercial Bank announced financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 608.40 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.54 against a Net Profit of QAR 550.52 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.38 for same period previous year.
