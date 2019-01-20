KCBK announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM) Date: 20 Jan 2019 Al Khalij Commercial Bank announced financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 608.40 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.54 against a Net Profit of QAR 550.52 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.38 for same period previous year.