GWCS announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 16 Jan 2019
Gulf Warehousing Co announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 237.5 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 4.04 against a Net Profit of QAR 215.4 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3.68 for same period of previous year.
More » Gulf Warehousing Co GWCS    17 Jan 2019      43.68     1.94
