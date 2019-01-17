QNBK announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DSM) Date: 16 Jan 2019 Qatar National Bank announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 13.78 Billion and Earnings per share QAR 14.4 against a Net Profit of QAR 13.12 Billion and Earnings per share QAR 13.7 for same period of previous year.