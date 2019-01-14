P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
QIMD opens nomination for Board of Directors (DSM)
Date: 13 Jan 2019
Qatar Industrial Manufacturing opened nomination for 3-year round of Board of Directors. Applications are accepted from January 13, 2019 till January 24, 2019.
More » Qatar Industrial Manufacturing QIMD    14 Jan 2019      42.99     0.00
Advertisement
More News of QIMD
QIMD opens nomination for Board of Directors (DSM) - 13 Jan 2019
QIMD announces financial results of Nine Months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) - 25 Oct 2018
QIMD holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 (DSM) - 07 Oct 2018
QIMD acquires 33.33% of foreign partner stake (DSM) - 06 Sep 2018
QIMD acquires 33.3% of Qatar Plastic Products (DSM) - 29 Aug 2018
QIMD announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DFM) - 14 Mar 2018
QIMD's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 25 Jul 2016
QIMD's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM) - 21 Apr 2016
QIMD announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 14 Mar 2016
QIMD's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 08 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center