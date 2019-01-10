P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QNBK postpones Board meeting to January 27, 2019 (DSM)
Date: 10 Jan 2019
Qatar National Bank postponed Board meeting scheduled on January 16, 2019 to be held on January 27, 2019 to discuss financial results of period ended December 31, 2018.
QNBK    10 Jan 2019      197.50     1.50
More News of QNBK
QNBK postpones Board meeting to January 27, 2019 (DSM) - 10 Jan 2019
QNBK opens nomination for Board of Directors (DSM) - 02 Dec 2018
QNBK appoints a new CEO (DSM) - 11 Nov 2018
QNBK holds a Board meeting on October 10, 2018 (DSM) - 23 Sep 2018
Results for the Nine month 2016 for QNBK (DSM) - 11 Oct 2016
QNBK's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 12 Jul 2016
QNBK issues financial instruments at QAR 10 Bill (DSM) - 13 Jun 2016
QNBK secures a EURO 2.25 Billion syndicated loan (DSM) - 29 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for QNBK (DSM) - 06 Apr 2016
QNBK announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 01 Feb 2016
