P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SIIS holds a Board meeting on January 7, 2019 (DSM)
Date: 25 Dec 2018
Salam International holds a Board meeting on January 7, 2019 to discuss routine matters.
More » Salam International SIIS    26 Dec 2018      4.30     -0.01
Advertisement
More News of SIIS
SIIS holds a Board meeting on January 7, 2019 (DSM) - 25 Dec 2018
SIIS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) - 29 Oct 2018
SIIS holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (DSM) - 09 Oct 2018
SIIS's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 11 Aug 2016
SIIS's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 06 Apr 2016
SIIS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 5, 2016 (DSM) - 24 Mar 2016
SIIS's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 14 Feb 2016
SIIS holds a Board meeting on December 21, 2015 (DSM) - 07 Dec 2015
Results for the third quarter 2015 for SIIS (DSM) - 21 Oct 2015
SIIS's clarification regarding selling its share in a joint project in UAE (DSM) - 18 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center