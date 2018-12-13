P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MCCS acquires minority shares in GFI (DSM)
Date: 16 Dec 2018
Mannai Corporation acquired remaining stakes in GFI Informatique through offer to acquire 604,539 shares at Euro 10.50 per share.
More » Mannai Corporation MCCS    13 Dec 2018      58.39     -0.10
Advertisement
More News of MCCS
MCCS acquires minority shares in GFI (DSM) - 16 Dec 2018
MCCS holds a Board meeting on December 17, 2018 (DSM) - 29 Nov 2018
MCCS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) - 30 Oct 2018
MCCS holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2018 (DSM) - 11 Oct 2018
MCCS offers to acquire stake in GFI Informatique (DSM) - 27 Sep 2018
MCCS holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 3, 2017 (DSM) - 15 Nov 2017
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for MCCS (DSM) - 21 Apr 2016
MCCS distributes the dividends as of April 5, 2016 (DSM) - 27 Mar 2016
MCCS's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 24 Mar 2016
MCCS's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 28 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center