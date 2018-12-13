P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

DBIS elects Deputy Chairman (DSM)
Date: 13 Dec 2018
Dlala Holding elected Sheikh Suhaim Bin Khaled Bin Hamad Al Thani as Deputy Chairman effective December 12, 2018.
Dlala Holding DBIS    13 Dec 2018      10.23     -0.03
