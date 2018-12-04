P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ORDS pays principal and last dividends of USD 1.25 Billion Sukuk (DSM)
Date: 03 Dec 2018
Ooredoo pays principal and last dividends to holders of USD 1.25 Billion Sukuk which matured December 3, 2018 at an earning rate of 3.039% among USD 18.993 Billion Sukuk program.
ORDS pays principal and last dividends of USD 1.25 Billion Sukuk (DSM) - 03 Dec 2018
ORDS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) - 29 Oct 2018
ORDS appoints a new Chief Executive Officer for Indosat Ooredoo (DSM) - 21 Oct 2018
ORDS holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (DSM) - 02 Oct 2018
ORDS announces USD 18,750,000 bonds maturity day (DSM) - 26 Sep 2018
ORDS announces resignation of CEO (DSM) - 26 Sep 2018
ORDS announces financial results for period ended on June 30, 2018 (DSM) - 30 Jul 2018
ORDS announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 05 Mar 2018
ORDS's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 27 Jul 2016
ORDS signs a loan agreement at US$ 1 Bill (DSM) - 09 Jun 2016
