Search Company NewsCompany News
QGRI announces results of General meeting (DSM)
Date: 29 Nov 2018
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance announced results of General meeting. Shareholders accepted resignation of Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Feteiha Khelal. Shareholders also approved to assign 0.2% of stake in Trust Investment Holding decreasing its share to 19.8%,
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance QGRI    03 Dec 2018      45.29     1.29
