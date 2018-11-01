P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QNNS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 31 Oct 2018
Qatar Navigation announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 400 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3.52 against a Net Profit of QAR 363 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3.19 for same period last year.
More » Qatar Navigation QNNS    01 Nov 2018      69.99     -1.06
