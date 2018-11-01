QNNS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 31 Oct 2018 Qatar Navigation announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 400 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3.52 against a Net Profit of QAR 363 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3.19 for same period last year.