P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ZHCD announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 31 Oct 2018
Zad Holding Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 147 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 6.20 against a Net Profit of QAR 146.88 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 6.20 for same period last year.
More » Zad Holding Co. ZHCD    04 Nov 2018      99.00     -1.00
Advertisement
More News of ZHCD
ZHCD announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 31 Oct 2018
ZHCD holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2018 (DSM) - 17 Oct 2018
ZHCD announces financial statements of First Half of 2018 (DSM) - 14 Aug 2018
ZHCD postpones Board meeting (DSM) - 05 Aug 2018
ZHCD holds a Board meeting on August 9, 2018 (DSM) - 25 Jul 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for ZHCD (DSM) - 14 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ZHCD (DSM) - 28 Apr 2016
ZHCD holds a General meeting on April 24, 2016 (DSM) - 07 Apr 2016
ZHCD's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 31 Mar 2016
Results for the 3rd quarter of 2015 for ZHCD (DSM) - 29 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center