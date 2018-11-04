ZHCD announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 31 Oct 2018 Zad Holding Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 147 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 6.20 against a Net Profit of QAR 146.88 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 6.20 for same period last year.