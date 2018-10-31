MCCS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 30 Oct 2018 Mannai Corporation announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 222.4 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 4.85 against a Net Profit of QAR 276.8 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 6.07 for same period last year.