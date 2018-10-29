ABOUT US - Consulting Services
Qatar
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
DOHI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 29 Oct 2018
Doha Insurance announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 35.4 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.71 against a Net Profit of QAR 34.7 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.69 for same period last year.
More »
Doha Insurance DOHI
29 Oct 2018
13.39
0.80
More News of DOHI
DOHI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
- 29 Oct 2018
DOHI holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (DSM)
- 03 Oct 2018
DOHI's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM)
- 11 Aug 2016
DOHI's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM)
- 21 Apr 2016
DOHI's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM)
- 29 Feb 2016
DOHI holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 28, 2016 (DSM)
- 08 Feb 2016
DOHI's financial results of 2015 (DSM)
- 01 Feb 2016
DOHI holds its BOD meeting on Jan 31, 2016 (DSM)
- 05 Jan 2016
DOHI sells a land plot at QAR 145 Mill (DSM)
- 16 Dec 2015
Results for the 3rd quarter of 2015 for DOHI (DSM)
- 21 Oct 2015
» More News
Latest Company News
MPHC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
- 30 Oct 2018
DOHI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
- 29 Oct 2018
ORDS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
- 29 Oct 2018
ERES announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
- 29 Oct 2018
SIIS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
- 29 Oct 2018
QGMD announces financial results of 9 months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
- 29 Oct 2018
AHCS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
- 29 Oct 2018
GISS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
- 28 Oct 2018
QGTS announces financial results of 9 months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
- 28 Oct 2018
AKHI announces financial results for nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
- 28 Oct 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Latest Sector News
Qatar Exchange moves to a new location (DSM)
- 20 Feb 2013
Qatar invests in Algeria (Arabiya Net)
- 06 Jan 2013
Doha Stock Market holiday on the occasion of National Day (DSM)
- 16 Dec 2012
» More News
