DOHI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 29 Oct 2018 Doha Insurance announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 35.4 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.71 against a Net Profit of QAR 34.7 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.69 for same period last year.