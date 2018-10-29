P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
DOHI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 29 Oct 2018
Doha Insurance announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 35.4 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.71 against a Net Profit of QAR 34.7 Mill and Earnings per share  QAR 0.69 for same period last year.
