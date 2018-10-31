ORDS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 29 Oct 2018 Ooredoo announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 1.09 Billion and Earnings per share QAR 3.41 against a Net Profit of QAR 1.55 Billion and Earnings per share QAR 4.87 for same period last year.