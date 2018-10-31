ERES announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 29 Oct 2018 Ezdan Holding Group announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 463.74 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.17 against a Net Profit of QAR 1.41 Billion and Earnings per share QAR 0.53 for same period last year.