MPHC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 30 Oct 2018 Mesaieed announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 1.02 Billion and Earnings per share QAR 0.82 against a Net Profit of QAR 806 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.64 for same period last year.