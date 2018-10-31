SIIS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 29 Oct 2018 Salam International announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to QAR 28.98 Mill and Loss per share QAR 0.25 against a Net Loss of QAR 3.76 Mill and Loss per share QAR 0.03 for same period last year.