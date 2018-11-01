QFBQ announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 30 Oct 2018 Qatar First Bank announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to QAR 425.54 Mill and Loss per share QAR 2.13 against a Net Loss of QAR 139.60 Mill and Loss per share QAR 0.70 for same period last year.