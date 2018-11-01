P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QFBQ announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 30 Oct 2018
Qatar First Bank announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to QAR 425.54 Mill and Loss per share QAR 2.13 against a Net Loss of QAR 139.60 Mill and Loss per share QAR 0.70 for same period last year.
More » Qatar First Bank QFBQ    01 Nov 2018      4.35     -0.01
