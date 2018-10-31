GISS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 28 Oct 2018 Gulf International Services announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 39 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.21 against a Net Profit of QAR 22 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.12 for same period last year.