P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
GISS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 28 Oct 2018
Gulf International Services announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 39 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.21 against a Net Profit of QAR 22 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.12 for same period last year.
More » Gulf International Services GISS    31 Oct 2018      17.95     -0.38
Advertisement
More News of GISS
GISS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) - 28 Oct 2018
GISS holds a Board meeting on October 28, 2018 (DSM) - 11 Oct 2018
GISS announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 27 Feb 2017
GISS announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 03 Mar 2016
GISS holds its AGM on March 2, 2016 (DSM) - 11 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for GISS (DSM) - 03 Feb 2016
GISS holds its BOD meeting on Feb 2, 2016 (DSM) - 18 Jan 2016
Results for the 3rd quarter of 2015 for GISS (DSM) - 26 Oct 2015
GISS holds its BOD meeting on October 25, 2015 (DSM) - 15 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for GISS (DSM) - 05 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center