QGMD announces financial results of 9 months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 29 Oct 2018 Qatari German for Medical Devices announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to QAR 5.49 Mill and Loss per share QAR 0.48 against a Net Loss of QAR 6.29 Mill and Loss per share QAR 0.55 for same period last year.