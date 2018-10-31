QGTS announces financial results of 9 months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 28 Oct 2018 Qatar Gas Transport - Nakilat announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 658.2 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.19 against a Net Profit of QAR 606.4 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.09 for same period last year.