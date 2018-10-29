AHCS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)

P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Date: 29 Oct 2018
Aamal Holding Company announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 336.3 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.53 against a Net Profit of QAR 352.9 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.56 for same period last year.
