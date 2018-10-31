AKHI announces financial results for nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 28 Oct 2018 Al Khaleej Takaful Group announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 9.05 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.35 against a Net Profit of QAR 16.63 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.65 for same period last year.