QOIS announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 28 Oct 2018 Qatar Oman Investment Company announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 5.17 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.164 against a Net Profit of QAR 10.55 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.335 for same period last year.