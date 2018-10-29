QIMD announces financial results of Nine Months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 25 Oct 2018 Qatar Industrial Manufacturing announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 170.5 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3.59 against a Net Profit of QAR 163.5 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3.44 for same period last year.