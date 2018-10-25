P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
KCBK announces financial results of Nine Months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 23 Oct 2018
Al Khalij Commercial Bank announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 469.40 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.3 against a Net Profit of QAR 453.56 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.26 for same period last year.
More » Al Khalij Commercial Bank KCBK    25 Oct 2018      11.10     -0.09
Advertisement
More News of KCBK
KCBK announces financial results of Nine Months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) - 23 Oct 2018
KCBK prices unsecured bonds worth USD 500 Mill (DSM) - 03 Oct 2018
KCBK holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2018 (DSM) - 25 Sep 2018
KCBK announces bond offering (DSM) - 25 Sep 2018
KCBK holds a General meeting on February 27, 2018 (DSM) - 11 Feb 2018
KCBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on November 27, 2017 (DSM) - 15 Nov 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for KCBK (DSM) - 20 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for KCBK (DSM) - 19 Apr 2016
KCBK holds a Board meeting on April 19, 2016 (DSM) - 03 Apr 2016
KCBK's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 24 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center