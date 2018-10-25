KCBK announces financial results of Nine Months period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 23 Oct 2018 Al Khalij Commercial Bank announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 469.40 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.3 against a Net Profit of QAR 453.56 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.26 for same period last year.