P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
QATI announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 24 Oct 2018
Qatar Insurance announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 452 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.16 against QAR 304 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.95 for same period last year.
More » Qatar Insurance QATI    25 Oct 2018      36.22     -0.18
Advertisement
More News of QATI
QATI announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) - 24 Oct 2018
QATI holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2018 (DSM) - 08 Oct 2018
QATI announces results of Board meeting (DSM) - 26 Sep 2018
QATI changes name into Qatar Insurance Group (DSM) - 01 Aug 2018
QATI announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 27 Feb 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for QATI (DSM) - 19 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for QATI (DSM) - 19 Apr 2016
QATI's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 22 Feb 2016
QATI holds its AGM and EGM on Feb 21, 2016 (DSM) - 02 Feb 2016
QATI's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 20 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center