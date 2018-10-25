QATI announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 24 Oct 2018 Qatar Insurance announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 452 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.16 against QAR 304 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.95 for same period last year.