P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
VFQS obtains regulatory authorities approval to reduce capital (DSM)
Date: 21 Oct 2018
Vodafone Qatar announced that Qatar Financial Markets Authority approved capital reduction from QAR 8,454,000,000 to QAR 4,227,000,000 through decreasing nominal value of share from QAR 10 to QAR 5
More » Vodafone Qatar VFQS    22 Oct 2018      8.68     -0.01
Advertisement
More News of VFQS
VFQS obtains regulatory authorities approval to reduce capital (DSM) - 21 Oct 2018
VFQS holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2018 (DSM) - 04 Oct 2018
VFQS holds a Board meeting on September 19, 2017 (DSM) - 10 Sep 2017
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for VFQS (DSM) - 27 Jul 2016
VFQS holds its AGM and EGM on July 25, 2016 (DSM) - 19 Jun 2016
Results for the Year 2015/2016 for VFQS (DSM) - 17 May 2016
Results for the Third Quarter 2015 for VFQS (DSM) - 26 Jan 2016
VFQS holds its BOD meeting on Jan 26, 2016 (DSM) - 04 Jan 2016
VFQS appoints a CEO (DSM) - 01 Dec 2015
Semi annual results of VFQS (DSM) - 12 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center