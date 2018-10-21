QISI announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 21 Oct 2018 Qatar Islamic Insurance announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 57.48 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3.83 against a Net Profit of QAR 50.14 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3.34 for same period last year.