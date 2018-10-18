P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
IGRD acquires remaining 39.6% stake of Engineering Systems (DSM)
Date: 17 Oct 2018
Investment Holding acquired, on October 10, 2018, remaining 39.6% stake of affiliate company, Engineering Systems Co. at QAR 193,749,031
More » Investment Holding IGRD    18 Oct 2018      5.38     0.00
Advertisement
More News of IGRD
IGRD acquires remaining 39.6% stake of Engineering Systems (DSM) - 17 Oct 2018
IGRD holds a Board meeting on October 28, 2018 (DSM) - 14 Oct 2018
IGRD acquires remaining stake of Consolidated Engineering Systems Co. (DSM) - 09 Aug 2018
IGRD announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM) - 06 Aug 2018
IGRD acquires remaining stake of Consolidated Engineering Systems (DSM) - 02 Aug 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center