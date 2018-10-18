DHBK announces financial results for period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 17 Oct 2018 Doha Bank announced financial results of period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 737.5 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 2.38 against a Net Profit of QAR 1.05 Billion and Earnings per share QAR 3.61 for same period last year.