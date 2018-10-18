UDCD announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 17 Oct 2018 United Development Co announced financial results of period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 385 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.09 against a Net Profit of QAR 436 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.23 for same period last year.