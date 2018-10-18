P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
QNCD announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 17 Oct 2018
National Cement Co. announced financial results of period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 218.8 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3.35 against a Net Profit of QAR 242.8 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 3.72 for same period last year.
More » National Cement Co. QNCD    18 Oct 2018      58.00     1.51
Advertisement
More News of QNCD
QNCD announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) - 17 Oct 2018
QNCD holds a Board meeting on October 17, 2018 (DSM) - 01 Oct 2018
QNCD announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 27 Feb 2018
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for QNCD (DSM) - 12 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for QNCD (DSM) - 31 Jul 2016
QNCD's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 16 Feb 2016
QNCD holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 15, 2016 (DSM) - 27 Jan 2016
QNCD's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 21 Jan 2016
QNCD holds its BOD meeting on Jan 20, 2016 (DSM) - 04 Jan 2016
Results for the third quarter 2015 for QNCD (DSM) - 21 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center