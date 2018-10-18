QIBK announces financial results for period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 17 Oct 2018 Qatar Islamic Bank announced financial results of period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 2 Billion and Earnings per share QAR 8.49 against a Net Profit of QAR 1.77 Billion and Earnings per share QAR 7.51 for same period last year.