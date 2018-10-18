P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Qatar
WDAM announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 17 Oct 2018
Widam Food Company announced financial results of period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 79.65 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 4.42 against a Net Profit of QAR 80.15 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 4.45 for same period last year.
Widam Food Company WDAM    18 Oct 2018      74.00     -2.80
